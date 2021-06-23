N895.8bn Supplementary Budget scales second reading in Senate





As Senate President gives Appropriations Committee next week Tuesday to submit Report

By Henry Umoru

A supplementary Appropriation bill to the tune of N895.842,465,917 billion as a supplementary budget for the 2021 fiscal year Wednesday scaled second reading in the Senate.

After a Supplementary Bill for an Act to authorise the issue from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation, the total sum of N895, 842, 465, 917 scaled second reading Wednesday, it was referred by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan to the Senator Jibrin Barau, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kano North led Senate Committee on Appropriations for further legislative action to report back on Tuesday and report back at Plenary next week Tuesday.

The resolution of the Senate was sequel to the presentation of the lead debate by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, APC, Kebbi North

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday, requested that the Senate considers and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper