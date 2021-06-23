Troops conduct anti-crude theft operations, nab suspects in Rivers, Delta; overpower hoodlums in Enugu, Abia





By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

**Dislodge IPOB/ESN fighters in Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi States

**Neutralize Armed Herdsmen during shootout at Ibarapa, Oyo State

The Defence headquarters on Thursday disclosed that troops of Operation Delta Safe during the week, deactivated several illegal oil refining sites at Ibaa in Emohua LGA and Kumufari and Yalama Towns in Asari-Toru LGA of Rivers State during several anti-illegal oil bunkering operations noting that during the operations, several barrels of illegally refined PMS and AGO were impounded and storage tanks immobilized.

Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko who made this known at a briefing, pointed out also that raid operations conducted by troops, “led to the deactivation of several illegal oil refining sites, disconnection of illegal pipelines, arrest of different criminal elements, interception and confiscation of contraband vessels, recovery of stolen items and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper