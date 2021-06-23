Ubani writes AGF, demands enforcement of judgment on NASS ‘jumbo salary’







Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami

By Henry Ojelu

The Chairman of Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law, NBA-SPIDEL, Dr. Monday Ubani, has asked the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami to direct the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, to comply with the recent Federal High Court judgment on salaries of National Assembly members.

In a judgment delivered in the suit filed by Ubani at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos earlier this month, the court held that RMAFC and not the National Assembly Service Commission have the right to fix the salaries of NASS members.

The court also directed RMAFC to commence a downward review of NASS members’ salaries and remuneration to reflect the present economic realities in the country.

In a letter dated June 21, Ubani drew the attention of the AGF to the judgment and urged him to immediately direct RMAFC,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper