Zulum seeks military order to reopen Baga Naval Base, secure Farmers







By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has urged the Army to reopen the Baga naval base to secure farmers in the Lake Chad region.

The appeal was made yesterday, while receiving the new Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Maj-Gen. Christopher Musa at the Government House, Maiduguri.

This followed Zulum’s appeal and the promise made by President Muhammadu Buhari’s last week official visit to the state, where he assured that his administration will provide access and securiry to farmlands enable returnee Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs engaged in farming and have a better livelihood.

The Baga naval base was attacked by Boko Haram insurgents in December, 2018 and carted away a cache of arms and ammunition from the armoury.

According to Zulum, with the relative peace now enjoyed on the shores of lake chad region, the revival of the base would protect farmers and fishermen while performing agricultural…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper