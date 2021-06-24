Agric ministry commences training of 2000 cassava farmers in nine states







…distributes 60, 000 cassava planting materials

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Thursday, disclosed the commencement of training 2,000 cassava farmers in nine states including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to boost cassava value chain activities and create new innovations in the cultivation of the commodity.

This was made known by the Director, Federal Department of Agriculture, Hajiya Karima Babangida, in Illorin, capital of Kwara State, while speaking on the essence of the training and distribution of 60, 000 cassava planting materials to the nine benefiting States and FCT, which include Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Kogi, Nasarrawa, Edo, Rivers, Kano and Katsina, as over 10,000 planting materials already have been distributed to farmers in FCT.

According to Babangida, the cassava planting materials been distributed to farmers are high quality improved type which are also high yielding, early maturing and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper