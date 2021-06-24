ANAMBRA 2021: INEC denies barring APGA, Soludu





INEC Chairman

* We complied with INEC’s guidelines — Obiano

By Clifford Ndujihe & Vincent Ujumadu

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has faulted media reports that it has barred the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, and its candidate, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, from the November 6 Anambra Governorship election.

APGA, the ruling party in Anambra was reportedly barred from the poll for violating the Electoral Act 2010 as amended allegedly failing to comply with Section 85 of the Electoral Act.

The electoral umpire said that APGA did not notify it when it purportedly held its ad hoc congress to elect ward delegates for the party’s governorship primary.

INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of Publicity and Voter Education, Mr. Festus Okoye, in a statement, insisted that parties must act within the confines of the law in the conduct of their congresses and primaries if they are to avoid issues and challenges that may complicate the conduct…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper