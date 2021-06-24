CBN grants Lotus Bank license for non-interest banking







By Babajide Komolafe

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has granted a non-interest banking license to LOTUS Bank Limited.

Disclosed this in a statement, the bank said it will pursue the mission of creating value and growth for all through digital innovation and best-in-class customer experience for Nigerians.

Founded & Chaired by Mrs. Hajara Adeola, who is also the Founder and Managing Director of LOTUS Capital (the pioneers of non-interest finance in Nigeria), the bank is starting its operations on a solid foundation of experienced leadership and a strong Advisory Council of Experts (ACE).

LOTUS Bank is managed by a team of seasoned professionals and financial experts led by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Kafilat Araoye who has over 25 years commercial banking experience.

According to the Managing Director, LOTUS…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper