COVID-19: Nigeria calls for waiver on Intellectual Property Rights on vaccine

By Victor Ahiuma-Young, ABUJA

Nigeria has called for a waiver on global intellectual property rights so that developing countries can produce COVID-19 vaccines and effectively check the wave of the pandemic.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige spoke Thursday in Abuja while welcoming the new International Labour Organisation, ILO, Country Director for Nigeria and English speaking West Africa, who is also the ILO liaison for ECOWAS, Miss Vanessa Phala in his office.

A statement by the Deputy Director Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, quoted the Minister as saying “Nigeria is in the league of countries who want the intellectual property rights as it relates to Covid-19 vaccines be waived so that developing countries can manufacture them to fight the pandemic.”

Ngige who traced the history of Nigeria as a pioneer member state of the ILO, with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper