Kaduna women make case for inclusion in peacebuilding processes





Women in Southern Kaduna have called for their inclusion in peace building processes in the area.

The women made the call on Wednesday in Kafanchan at the launch of a Non-Governmental organization, the Southern Kaduna Women Peace Network (SKWPN).

Speaking at the occasion chairperson of the organisation , Mrs Comfort Kazanka, noted that women were hardly involved in the value chain of peace building in the area in spite of bearing the bulk of the suffering during conflicts.

“For over a decade now, women in Southern Kaduna have been the invisible victims of the sectarian violence that has resulted in untold hardships.

“In the brief interludes between the outbreaks of violence, it is the women that take on the roles of breadwinners, nurses, counselors and so on.

“But when it comes to strategising for reconciliation, rebuilding and restoration, women are not seen or heard,’’ she said.

According to her, women’s skills, knowledge, intuition and empathy…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper