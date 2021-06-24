LAGOS LG POLL: Alleged imposition of candidates after primaries unsettles APC





* Leadership begins reconciliatory moves

* Kosofe, Amuwo-Odofin, Apapa, Ajeromi, Eredo, Ikorodu, Ijede, Ifelodun, Epe, Oshodi-Isolo, Surulere, Iba, Ojodu on spotlight

By Clifford Ndujihe & Olasunkanmi Akoni

UNDOUBTEDLY, things are not at ease within the rank and file of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State. Bitter Controversies are trailing its conduct of the May 29, 2021 council primary in 13 LGAs and LCDAs, namely Kosofe, Amuwo-Odofin, Apapa, Ijede, Ajeromi, Eredo, Ikorodu, Ifelodun, Epe, Oshodi-Isolo, Surulere, Iba, Ojodu on spotlight over alleged imposition of candidates.

No fewer than 250 chairmanship and 800 councilorship aspirants contested the highly tensed polls.

In anticipation of differences likely to emanate from the exercise, the leadership of the APC, on May 11, inaugurated a committee headed by Professor Abayomi Durosinmi Etti. A screening panel led by Otunba Femi Pedro, was also raised.

Crisis brews

In spite of the work of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper