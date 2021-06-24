LASU ranks best young university in Nigeria







By Elizabeth Osayande

The Lagos State University has emerged as the best young institution in Nigeria as released by world ranking body, Times Higher Education, THE.

While Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, the 2021 THE Young University Rankings list the world’s best Universities that are 50 years old or younger and featured 475 Universities with LASU emerging 149th on the list.

According to LASU’s Coordinator, Centre for Information Press and Public Relations, Ademola Adekoya disclosed this in a release.

Part of the statement read: “The Lagos State University has again earned international recognition and accolade with her latest ranking as the Best Young University in Nigeria by international ranking Body, Times Higher Education (THE).

“The latest ranking, which was released on Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, saw Nigeria’s Best State University (LASU), founded in 1983, emerging as one of the only two universities ranked from Nigeria, alongside second-placed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper