NASS ‘ll support INEC on delineation of electoral constituencies – Lawan

Lawan said this when he received a delegation from INEC led by its Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu his office in Abuja on Thursday.

The last exercise which witnessed the creation of electoral districts and constituencies across the country was carried out 25 years ago in 1996.

The senate president said the delineation of electoral constituencies would enhance democracy as well as provide equitable and fair representation in Nigeria’s governance structure.

He explained that having more districts and constituencies would present a level playing field for all Nigerians to elect leaders of their choice at the poll.

Lawan urged the Federal Government to find a way of getting accurate information about the country’s population size, stressing that such…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper