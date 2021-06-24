NDLEA seizes 8,983.5Kg of drugs arrests 286 persons in 11 months







By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano has seized a total of 8,983.461Kg of illicit drugs between July 2020 and June 2021 where it also arrested 286 persons within the same period. Also, a total of 155 were arraigned before court where a total of 78 were convicted.

This was announced on Thursday in Kano by the state Commander of the NDLEA, Isah Likita Muhammed while delivering a speech at the commemoration of this year’s International Day Against Illicit Drug Abuse and Trafficking in the state.

“In the area of supply reduction, a total of 8,983.461 Kg of illicit drugs made up of 7,701.906 Kg of Cannabis Sativa, 1,281.333 Kg of Psychotropic Substances, 0.157 Kg of Cocaine and 0.065 Kg of Heroine were seized between July 2020 and June 2021.

“Within the same period, a total of 286 persons, comprising 261 males and 25 females were arrested.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper