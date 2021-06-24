No amount of threat’ll stop Ndigbo from demanding equitable treatment — Abaribe





By Anayo Okoli & Dennis Agbo, ENUGU

SENATE Minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has vowed that no amount of threat will stop Ndigbo from demanding equitable treatment in Nigeria, insisting that the marginalization has become unbearable.

According to Abaribe, despite the fact that Igbo are the glue that holds Nigeria, some people are trying to push them out but he said they are not going anywhere.

Speaking yesterday in Enugu at the inauguration of the Igbonine socio-cultural organisation, Abaribe lamented that Igbo have been pushed to the fringes irrespective of the fact that they are the glue that holds Nigeria together and as the highest domestic investors.

He said the present government is manifesting sectional leadership and unequal treatment, which he said has been the problem of Nigeria.

“We are being highly marginalized. This Union called Nigeria is stiflingly everybody in Nigeria not just Igbo but other regions and I am glad that we are making…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper