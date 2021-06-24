Ogun Baale cries out: Land grabbers using military personnel to terrorise my community





By James Ogunnaike



THE Baale of Fowowawo in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, Chief Waheed Muraino, has raised the alarm that some individuals, whom he described as land grabbers are using military personnel to terrorise his community.

Chief Muraino said the Naval personnel had on different occasions brutalised members of his community, saying they had succeeded in making Fowowawo a desolate community.

According to him, series of petitions have been written to the Nigerian Navy, the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Ogun State Police Command; arguing that the invasion of his community is yet to be addressed by the concerned authorities.

In a petition addressed to the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Harbour Road, Apapa, Lagos, on January 29, 2021, Chief Muriano, through his Counsel, Olamide Osumah of Peachtree Solicitors, claimed that some members of the Ogunleye…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper