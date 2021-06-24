Onochie as INEC commissioner? Buhari is debasing Nigeria’s electoral system





By Olu Fasan

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, a former dictator, told the world ahead of the 2015 general elections that he was a “converted democrat”. The claim was dubious. But if, indeed, he”converted” to democracy, his conversion was superficial because, once in power, he backslid: his actions and utterances violate democratic norms.

Take President Buhari’s nomination of Lauretta Onochie as an independent electoral commissioner. She is one of his ultra-loyal aides and one of his party’s most partisan apparatchiks. No true democrat would undermine the integrity of his country’s electoral system so barefacedly!

The London Times once wrote that dictators who become “democrats” tend to “eat out democracy from within”, adding that “they operate according to their own rules”. Truth is, President Buhari defines democracy on his own terms. In his June 12 ‘Democracy Day’ speech, Buhari said: “My commitment to bequeathing a sustainable…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper