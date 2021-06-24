PIB: Cloudy areas NASS should revisit before passage – Host communities, PANDEF







President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan

•Insist 10% equity to host communities must stand

•Say host communities unsuitably defined, criminalized

•Argue oil states ought to have rights of first refusal to acquire shares

By Emma Amaize, Udeme Akpan, Sebastine Obasi & Levinus Nwabughiogu

Barely a few days to the June 30 target of getting the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB, passed into law, Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas, HostCom, the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, and experts have called for proper definition of oil communities in the bill.

They also insisted that the 2.5 per cent equity stake recommended in the bill for host communities was inadequate, saying it shouldn’t be less than 10 per cent, and clamoured for right of first refusal to oil states.

On equity stake for host communities, the bill in chapter 3, section 234 – 257, recommended: “Each settlor, where applicable through the operator, shall make an annual contribution…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper