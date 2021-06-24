Provide N200 billion for development of oil palm, NPPAN tells CBN





By Festus Ahon, Asaba

National President, National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria, NPPAN, Mr. Alphonsus Inyang has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria to set aside a special fund of at least N200 billion for the development of the oil palm sector in Nigeria.

Inyang who made the call in Asaba while flagging off the 2021 planting season and distribution of seedlings across the country, said such funds were necessary under the existing oil Palm Development Initiative domiciled in its Development Finance Department.

He said: “The federal ministry of Agriculture should fund the production and distribution of at least 10 million sprouted nuts annually for distribution to smallholder farmers across the country. The CBN should modify the anchor borrower’s Programme guidelines to accommodate perennial crops like oil palm”.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: I stabbed Super TV CEO because of drugs, alcohol influence ― 300L Unilag student

Inyang who was represented by Stephen…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper