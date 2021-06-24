SEC grants first fintech license to Chaka







The Securities Exchange Commission of Nigeria (SEC) has granted Chaka, a digital investment platform, license as Digital Sub-Broker/Sub-Broker Serving Multiple Brokers through a Digital Platform.

This makes Chaka the first recipient of this newly created license by the SEC, which is in line with the Commission’s efforts to foster regulation within the investment-tech space and to ensure the safety of the investing public while encouraging innovation within the sector.

Commenting on the new license acquisition, Tosin Osibodu, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Chaka Technologies said: “We are honoured to be the foremost fintech company to receive SEC’s first Fintech license in Nigeria, the Digital Sub-Broker license.

For us, this is an important step towards achieving our vision to level the playing field for African investors, and a defining moment for the future of digital…





