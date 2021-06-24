Senior journalists, Reps kick against moves to gag the press







*Court can’t stop us from passing bill – Odebunmi

*AGF studying court ruling on Twitter — Presidency

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor, Clifford Ndujihe, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Tordue Salem

THE Presidency has denied having hands in the anti-media bills before the National Assembly, which some senior journalists and members of the House of Representatives kicked against, Wednesday.

One of the bills is the Nigeria Press Council, NPC, Amendment Bill seeking control of the Nigerian media by the Federal Ministry of Information.

The piece of legislation, currently before the House of Representatives, sponsored by chairman, House Committee on Information, Segun Odebunmi (PDP, Oyo State), has also generated a lot of opposition from civil society.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper