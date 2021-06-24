Southerners provoking North to spark crisis — ACF





…Says North is sick

By Bashir Bello

THE Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, yesterday accused peoples of the southern part of the country of provoking the north to set the country aflame.

At its National Executive Council, NEC, meeting in Kaduna, the group urged Nigerians not to lose faith in the country, saying Nigeria will overcome her challenges.

National Chairman of ACF, Chief Audu Ogbeh spoke at the meeting,

“The meeting will look at issues confronting the nation and by extension, the region and proffer solutions. What can we do to end the menace of banditry? What can we do to end Boko Haram? What can we do to improve the economy and lives of Nigerians? What can we do to improve our relationships with other regions? These are some of the issues we will focus on. We want to leave a country for our children and grand children and the unborn so that they will be happy with us.”

On his part, ACF Secretary-General, Muktar Aliyu said the North is sick,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper