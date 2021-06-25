A President’s ‘missing’ iPad and other perils





By Azu Ishiekwene

Awkward moments are human, and hardly call attention when mere mortals are involved. But when the high and might trip, they make the headlines.

Both experts and lay people sometimes feel obliged to ask if such awkward moments may not indeed, like Freudian slip, mean more than meets the eye. And quite often their suspicions are right.

Take former US President, Donald Trump, for example. In his four-year Presidency, awkwardness was not occasional accident, it was the defining thing, the essential Trump.

From telling the wife of French President Brigitte Macron that she was “in good shape”, to tossing paper towels into a crowd of hurricane survivors in Puerto Rico and shoving the Prime Minister of Montenegro, Dusko Markovic, aside in Brussels for a group photo, Trump was king of awkwardness.

He did not care and could not be bothered: It was, by a number of documented accounts, a character flaw. Unfortunately, not just Trump, but the US and the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper