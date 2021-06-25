Allegation of Southerners Provoking North: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, PANDEF take ACF to task





By Anayo Okoli, Regional Editor, South-East; Dapo Akinrefon, Peter Duru & Davies Iheamnachor

The comments of the Secretary-General of Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, Mukhtar Aliyu, on Wednesday in Kaduna that Southerners were provoking the North to spark crisis in the country yesterday drew the ire of regional groups in the south.

The regional ethnic groups include the Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, its counterparts in the South-East and South-South, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, respectively.

Speaking at the opening of ACF’s National Executive Council, NEC, meeting in Kaduna on Wednesday, Aliyu had said: ‘’The North is sick. We have Boko Haram, we have banditry, we have kidnapping, we have rustling, attacks on northerners in the south where many lost their property and investments.

“Above all, the southerners are doing so to spark reactions from us so that the country will go up in flames but we are saying no. We…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper