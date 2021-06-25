Drug addicts not our problem but barons — NDLEA boss





By Dennis Agbo

The Commander of Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in Enugu state, Mr. Bassey Aniete has said that the drug addicts in the society were neither the enemies of the agency nor that of the society.

Aniete said it was rather the drug barons and peddlers who in their avarice for wealth lure the addicts to patronize their illicit drugs that are the real dangers of the society.

He therefore said that people should sympathize with the drug addicts, whom he said were capable of being rehabilitated and reintegration into the society to become useful again.

Aniete made the disclosure on Friday prelude to the 2021 United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and illicit trafficking.

He further revealed that the command within January and June 2021 arrested 46 suspects made up of 38 males and eight females with seizure of 717.578 kilogrames of cannabis sativa, 132.39 grammes of cocaine, 34.90 grammes of methamphetamine and 81.810 kilogrames of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper