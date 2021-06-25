Enugu restores roads, streets converted to market, mechanic workshops







The Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) has restored roads and streets in the capital city that were previously hijacked by traders and artisans who converted them to illegal shops and mechanic workshops.

The Agency in a development control activity at Reno layout, Emene Enugu, Enugu, on Thursday, demolished over 150 illegal market shops, zinc shanties, fences, mechanic workshops, warehouses, factories in residential areas and restored the city’s master plan.

Chairman of the ECTDA, Dr. Josef Onoh said that the affected persons were given over one year notice to vacate the converted streets but were recalcitrant, hence the enforcement of the development control activity.

Onoh stated that the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was so compassionate that it motivates and supports growth of small scale businesses, but not at the detriment of the capital city development plan.

He noted that ECTDA does not have any business with land acquisition…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper