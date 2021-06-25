Igbo businessmen urged to invest at home to boost South-East economy





By Anayo Okoli, ENUGU

IGBO businessmen and investors have been urged to buy into the multi-billion Naira Enugu Industrial Free Trade Zone as the project provides vast opportunities for them.

Located in a massive expanse of land at the 9th Mile Corner, Enugu, the industrial zone is designed to accommodate millions of investors and businessmen.

Powered by Lion Business Park in collaboration with Enugu State Government, it will have its own source of power to boost all the business activities there.

READ ALSO: Our plans for South-East, South-South —Wabali, SESSPN Vice President

During a business interaction held at park last week, stakeholders in the business sector expressed optimism that the multi-million naira Lion Business Park would engender the growth and development of the economy of the southeast region and beyond.

It would serve as an industrial hub that would help to boost manufacturing and trading in the country.

Speaking during an interaction…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper