Nwaoboshi Suspension: Delta PDP, nest of ‘consummate scoundrels’ — Amechi explodes







••• says, party jittery over Nwaoboshi’s rising profile

The Chairman of Tony Amechi Foundation, TAF, Chief Tony Amechi, has knocked the Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP over its purported suspension of the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi describing the party and its executives as a nest of consummate scoundrels.

Chief Amechi’s reaction was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Asaba, the Delta State capital Friday, where he noted that the anti party allegation against Senator Nwaoboshi who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on NDDC was an orchestra of deceit initiated by a governor who is jittery over the achievements of the second term Senator.

The onus of truth, according the Ajuwa of Aboh Kingdom and Onwa 1 of Umusadege Utagba-Uno, lies in the PDP and its enabler to tell the world at what point Senator Nwaoboshi became a disloyal party member who must be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper