Ortom postpones sanitation exercise in Makurdi, Gboko over UTME







Samuel Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has directed the Benue State Environmental Sanitation Authority (BENSESA) to postpone the sanitation exercise, scheduled to hold on Saturday, in Makurdi and Gboko, because of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This is contained in statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Terver Akase, and issued to newsmen on Friday in Makurdi.

The governor’s directive is aimed at enabling candidates for the 2021 UTME who had technical issues in the last examination and are to sit for it again on Saturday to get to the designated centres without delay.

ALSO READ: Meet Olusegun Odebunmi, sponsor of draconian NPC, NBC bills; he has no media background, knowledge

“There will be free movement of people in Makurdi and Gboko within the stipulated time for the sanitation exercise,” he said.

Ortom, however, enjoined those living in other towns of the state to comply with the restriction of movement between the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper