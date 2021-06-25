Resist temptation of elites calling for division ― Lai Mohammed







Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has urged Nigerians to resist the temptation by some selfish elites campaigning that Nigeria is better divided.

The minister made the plea on Friday in Lagos when he granted audience to a delegation of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) led by its President, Mr Steve Baba-Eko.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the group had come to solicit the minister’s support and partnership in its proposed campaign on national unity scheduled to commence on October 1.

The minister, who pledged to partner with the association on the project said “there is nothing more pressing in Nigeria today than the issue of national unity.’’

He called on every Nigerian not to succumb to the manipulations of certain selfish elites who were beating the drum of disintegration.

“We must continue to preach to Nigerians that we are better together than to be divided.

“We must…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper