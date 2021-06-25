Sanwo-Olu at 56: Governor a rare gem, achiever — Ogunsan







The Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr. Ayo Ogunsan, has penned a goodwill message to governor

Babajide Sanwo-Olu who clocks 56 today, describes him as a rare gem and an achiever.

Ogunsan, in his congratulatory birthday message, said Sanwo-Olu is worthy of celebration having excelled both in private and public sectors, rubbing off on all sectors of governance.

READ ALSO:LAGOS LG POLL: Alleged imposition of candidates after primaries unsettles APC

“My kind of birthday message to the amiable governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will take two shapes — first a vote of thanks for his good works in the state and second, a congratulatory message on attaining such milestone of his life and career in public service.

“I am writing to wish you a happy birthday and to thank you for your selfless service to our dear state.

“It was Mahatma Gandhi who said ‘the best way to find yourself is to lose…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper