Setting Vagina on Fire: The Kayamata/maza trend {Opinion}





By Dr Zainab Suleiman

In Nigeria, especially in the Northern part of the country, it is a known fact that women have been known for the use of crude methods to improvise for their sexual deficiencies.

In a recent study, it is perceived that women believe that douching their vaginas with concussions and other caustic solutions would enhance sexual excitement through tightness or warmth.

They use emergency contraception methods like salt, lime, alum. They even go as far as douching with kerosene and herbal solutions which turn out to have toxic components, a scenario that has adverse effect on their reproductive system.

On the flip side, the health and social consequences of this practice is so alarming and increasingly, evidence is sprouting which suggest some adverse health effects of this practice which include HIV infection, breast, and cervical cancer, bacterial vaginosis, inflammatory disease (PID), post-coitus bleeding, which may be as a result of vaginal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper