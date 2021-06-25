The Nigerian Immigration Service: The home of uniformed touts





By Dr Ugoji Egbujo

Like a sepulcher, it looked nice on the outside. At the gate, they seemed alert and professional. The entrance was imposing.

The dusty car park is a long walk to the offices. Those who created that car park knew the institution would be inefficient. They made room for a crowd. The car park was full.

There were many good-looking buildings. Then I reminded myself I was not in a police station in Bariga. It was the headquarters of the Nigerian Immigration Service. It should look decent. The environment was clean. But there were people everywhere. A white canopy housed what seemed like a church. Chief Aregbesola, the Minister of Internal Affairs, had vowed to cleanse the place before June. So what was happening?

Someone pointed out the building, which was named after somebody. The man must be one of the heroes of that organization. I passed through a dead metal detector. A security man scowled and asked me where I was headed. I deemed it a joke. We…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper