Tinubu advocates dialogue, rules out Nigeria’s break-up







By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Governor of Lagos, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, called for dialogue as the best way of addressing the various challenges currently facing the country.

He ruled out the possibility of Nigeria’s disintegration, saying that with the right reforms the country can perfect good and effective governance.

Tinubu, who is the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, spoke at a democracy lecture organised by the Nigerian Youth Congress with the theme “Nigerian Democratic System and Good Governance: The Journey So Far,” in Abuja.

The elder statesman said, “Nigeria seats at a crucial junction. Do we advance by doing what is right or do we stagnate by settling for what is easy?

“Our nation’s journey is one of continuous struggles. We have struggled many times, yet never shall we fall. We are Nigerians and shall remain so.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper