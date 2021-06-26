1st Chief Nicholas Chizea memorial golf tourney holds in Asaba





No fewer than 140 golfers are expected to grace the maiden edition of Chief Nicholas Onyeogali Chizea Memorial Golf Tournament holding and Tree Planting Ceremony at lbori Golf and Country Club (IGCC), Asaba, Delta State.

The tournament bankrolled and hosted by Odoziaku, Mrs. Christy Nkechi Chizea will be organised annually in memory of her late husband who during his lifetime was an avid golfer.

Speaking at the event, IGCC Captain, Mr Alfred Ebreneyin assured participants that the venue was safe and the course will be in top notch condition to honour his late predecessor, while reiterating that all logistics were in place to transport guests from airport and hotels to the golf club.

Ebreneyin said: “The premier edition of the tournament which teed-off from June 24th is featuring caddies tournament, Pro golfers outing with selected amateurs, and finally the ladies, gentlemen and veterans. The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper