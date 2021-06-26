68 million Contract Debt: Court shifts Ruling On Motion by UCTH to Strike Out Case





University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH

By Ike Uchechukwu

A High Court siting in Calabar has rescheduled ruling on a motion to strike out the case between a contract ,Obi Achara , Chief Executive officer ,Obi Achara Nigeria Ltd and the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital management Board.

In Suit No. HC/316/2020 between Obi Achara Nigeria Ltd and the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital UCTH, Management Board.

This is coming on the heels of a contract dispute between claimants and the respondents over the construction of a COVID-19 Isolation Centre at the Teaching Hospital.

The claimant,Obi Achara Nigeria Ltd had earlier presented 16 exhibits against the defendants to back up his claims before closing its case while the defendant applied for a motion to strike out the matter

The court originally scheduled to hear the application before the defendant applied for an adjournment of the matter as it had a case out of jurisdiction was slated to another…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper