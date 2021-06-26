Breaking: Ozigbo wins PDP ticket for Anambra poll





By Vincent Ujumadu

MR. Valentine Ozigbo, the former managing director of Transcorp Plc has won the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election.

Ozigbo polled 62 votes to defeat other aspirants. Votes of other aspirants were Obiora Okonkwo -58, Senator Uche Ekwunife -44, Winston Use – 12, Chris Azubogu -10, Godwin Maduka -5 and Genevieve Ekwochi -3.

Others are Walter Okeke – 2 and Chidi Onyemelukwe — 2

There were three void votes out of the 197 delegates comprising mainly of statutory delegates.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper