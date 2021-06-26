Gunmen abduct another Ekiti traditional ruler, spare wife





Armed men believed to be kidnappers have abducted another traditional ruler in Ekiti, Oba Benjamin Oso, the Eleda of Eda Ile, in Ekiti East Local Government Area.

A source told newsmen on Saturday in Ado Ekiti, that the traditional ruler was returning from farm with his wife on Friday when he was abducted but his wife was spared.

The incident made him to become the third traditional ruler to be attacked in similar circumstances in less than three months

Brig.-Gen. Joe Komolafe, the Commander of the Ekiti State Security Network code-named Amotekun, on Saturday confirmed the kidnapping of the traditional ruler in the state.

He said that all the security outfits in Ekiti, including police, soldiers, Aootekun corps, local hunters and Vigilance groups were already in the forest searching for the Oba.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper