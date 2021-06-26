Is your man taking you for granted by being a slob?







“I was looking at some old family photographs the other day when I realised to my horror that Jude, my husband still wears the same revolting danshiki with matching trousers that he wore 12 years ago! Moaned Jesicca, a 49-year-old medical doctor married to Jude, 53 and the owner of a computer consultancy firm.

“He could just about get away with them at 40, but at 53 he looks as if he’s completely given up caring about how he looks. I feel angry and resentful that he doesn’t take more pride in his appearance. This usually leads to my being engulfed by shame over being so horrible to him just because he wears clothes I find repulsive.

“I fell for Jude when we were at the university. Back then, he was a trendy pace-setter and had well-groomed hair. I stayed very fashion-conscious, but he started to let himself go in his early 40s – and has now development a permanent frown to complement his boring wardrobe.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper