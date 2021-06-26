Lessons from APC’s bye-election loss in Kaduna







By Emmanuel Aziken

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, may have been accused of hypocrisy when it last weekend mocked Governor Nasir El-Rufai over his party’s loss of the State House of Assembly bye-election in Sabon-Gari, State Constituency, in Kaduna North.

The PDP said that its victory in Kaduna, “particularly in the political melting point like Sabon Gari Constituency, is a foretaste of the crushing defeat that awaits the APC in Kaduna and other states of the federation in the 2023 General Election.”

The PDP’s reaction articulated by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodinyan, was, however, mute on the outcome of the higher-level House of Representatives bye-election that held the same day in Jigawa State.

In the Jigawa House of Representatives bye-election in Gwaram Federal Constitutency, the All Progressives Congress, APC easily retained its victory in that constituency.

But why the PDP would celebrate its victory in the House of Assembly…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper