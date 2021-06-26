Ministry of Trade and Investment endorses the 2020 Corporate Sustainable Investor Report







By Moses Nosike

Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has expressed support for the 2020 Corporate Sustainable Investor Report (CSIR), a research document that analyses the sustainability progress of companies in Nigeria.

The CSIR is a multi-stakeholder developed report led by CSR-in-Action, a foremost African sustainability consulting and advocacy firm. It takes into primary cognisance, the local business milieu in Nigeria and Africa at large.

The first of its kind in the country, the information in the CSIR has been methodically grouped under seven key performance indices, namely: Human Rights and Decent Labour, Innovation, Ethical Economics, Stakeholder Inclusion, Environmental Sustainability and Sustainability Management.

With sustainability emerging as a core component of business strategy for efficient and dynamic corporate…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper