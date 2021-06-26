NDDC: Forensic auditor begins physical verification of projects in Imo







By Chris Ochayi – Owerri

The forensic auditing firm, BBC Professional, hired by the Federal Government to investigate projects awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), in Imo state has commenced physical verification of projects executed by the Commission in the state.

The firm handling the Lot 8 segment of the forensic audit exercise which is ongoing across the nine states that made up the Niger Delta region has just commenced works last Thursday due to the civil disturbances witnessed in Imo state in the last few weeks.

The physical verification exercise was flagged off by the Federal Government on April 17, 2021, but the exercise could not start in Imo state on scheduled on account of security challenge experienced in the state.

Although the report of the forensic audit of the Commission was expected to reach President Muhammadu Buhari’s desk before July 31.

This development might, however, necessitate the audit firm which is handling over…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper