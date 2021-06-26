Okowa tasks States’ legislatures on constitutional amendment 







Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has called on States’ Houses of Assembly to ensure that the Constitutional Amendment Bill is passed when passed to them by the National Assembly.

Okowa made the call on Friday when he received the Conference of Speakers of States’ Legislatures in Nigeria led by its Chairman and Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Suleiman, at Government House, Asaba.

He stated that as states’ legislatures, the onus was on them to pass the Constitutional amendments in the interest of the nation.

READ ALSODELTA 2023: Senate ticket tears Okowa, Nwaoboshi apart

He said that the nation was in dire need of the amendments to provide equity, justice and fairness in the affairs of the country.

Okowa urged the Conference to continue to be a voice for the people and to remain true in enforcing executive-legislative relations across the country.

“We are all aware that the National Assembly is currently engaged in the review…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper