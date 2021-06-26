Sanwo-Olu gets commendation from SWAN over athletes’ welfare







Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

By Innocent Anaba

The leadership of the Lagos State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos SWAN, has commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over his continued support for sports and quality leadership.

Lagos SWAN Executive Committee, under the leadership of Debo Oshundun, applauded the latest announcement which saw the official hand over of a three-bedroom flat at the Babatunde Raji Fashola Housing Estate, Iponri, to the First Olympic Gold Medalist in Nigeria and in Africa, Chioma Ajunwa-Okpara, in fulfillment of a 25-year-old pledge by the then governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

The gesture, according to the association, will not only encourage others to strive for greatness, but is also a testimony of the labours of our heroes not being in vain.

“We wish to thank His Excellency for this noble gesture of honouring our heroes, and in the process, encouraging those coming behind.

