SHAME OF A CITY: Why Lagos ranks worse than Karachi, Baghdad, Kabul

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Nigerians, especially Lagosians, do not need anyone to tell them how stressful it is to live in Lagos State.

The ranking of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub last Thursday by VAAY.com, a German firm, as the second most stressful city in the world, behind Mumbai, India, therefore, did not come as a surprise.

You’d be surprised that people who are familiar with the suffocating nature of Lagos would rank it the number one most stressful part of the planet earth.

If in doubt, try areas such as Alimosho, Mushin, Ajegunle, Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Jakande, Iba Estate, etc or just anywhere within the city where there are buildings Lagosians call ‘face me, I face you’ or ‘face me, I slap you’, when generators are on due to power outage.

You’ll understand the meaning of pure madness! You may also wish to taste how crazy living in Eko can be by venturing out on a rainy day. The choky gridlocks due to flooding and bad roads will…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper