Voter apathy mars Jigawa LG poll







Saturday’s Jigawa State local Government election, recorded a low turnout of voters, as only a handful of voters were seen in polling units, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN correspondents who monitored the exercise in some of the council areas reports that there was voter apathy in most of the polling units during the poll.

Some of the areas visited included Kiyawa, Jahun, Dutse, Babura, Suletankarkar and Gumel LGAs.

Accreditation and voting opened for the prospective voters in Babura at about 8 am at polling unit 002, the registration area code of Gov. Muhammad Badaru, amid low voter turnout.

NAN reports that as at 11:23 a.m. only 300 people of the 900 registered voters cast their votes and not many electorate were seen on the queue for possible accreditation and voting.

The Presiding Officer, Bashir Musa, said they were expecting the state governor to come and vote before…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper