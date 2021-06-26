Why NFF can’t sack Rohr







Coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Gernot Rohr

*He’s under scrutiny

*He must get his strategy right – Okpala

By Jacob Ajom

When news broke early in the week that Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr had invited 25 home-based Eagles for the July 4 international friendly against Mexico, the general mood among football fans was that of mixed feelings.

Some critics believed that apparently, the coach had succumbed to the clarion call for the inclusion of home-based players in the mainstream Eagles. Even at that, some believed Rohr’s rare gesture was an overkill.

It’s like saying, “here you got what you have been clamouring for.” But, inviting a wholly home-based squad to face a strong football nation like Mexico was a misstep that was bound to defeat the purpose of a friendly match. It negates the very essence of team building.

Just as people were still wondering what came over Rohr, a man who has never hidden his disdain for home-based players featuring…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper