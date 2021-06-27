AAAN gets FG’s nod for National unity campaign





.

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has secured the endorsement of the Ministry of Information and Culture for its plan to launch a national unity campaign on 1 October. This was disclosed in a release signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mrs Temitope Jemerigbe.

According to the release, the endorsement was given in Lagos by the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, during a meeting with AAAN’s Executive Board.

The release quoted AAAN President, Mr Steve Babaeko, as saying that the purpose of the meeting was to push for better cooperation with the ministry. He also noted that the decision to launch the national unity campaign was informed by the current situation in the country.

Responding, Mohammed described the proposed campaign as a very “very patriotic move”.

“What has really impressed me most today is your readiness to partner with the Federal Government to actually run a campaign on national unity. I think this is a very…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper