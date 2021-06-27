African Church to set up faith based varsity to teach younger generations morals, values







— Our varsity will charge less fees compared to other faith based institutions

Dayo Johnson Akure

The African Church is set to establish a faith based University to teach the younger generations in the country morals and values.

Archbishop of Oka-Akoko province, African Church, Most Reverend Joseph Olalekan Akinsanya said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Akinsanya speaking during a briefing to herald the 2nd bi-ennial congress of the province said that the university which will be sited in Iwara, Osun State will be considerate in terms of its tuition fees compared to other faith based institutions in the country.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper