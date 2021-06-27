Bridging Unemployment Gap: Entrepenuer, Dakpokpo, launches Platterz in Abuja; challenges Private Investors on jobs creation





By Kingsley Omonobi

An entrepreneur, Mr Henry Dakpokpo, has challenged Nigerians for support in bridging unemployment gap in the country by looking for ways to create jobs for the teaming number of unemployed youths in the country.

Dakpokpo made the call during the opening of his multi-purpose business centre called the “Platterz” on Saturday in New Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

He said the need to create jobs and contribute to the economic development of Nigeria was a major factor that led to establishment of the centre.

He remarked that the business complex known as the “Pricipal Arena”, comprise of restaurant, lounge, laundry, barbers and beauty saloons.

“This is the first outlet and our projection is that within a space of 12 months we should have at least three or more outlets within FCT.

“I feel sad. The government alone has not been able to bridge that unemployment gap and we need to task our entrepreneurs to think outside…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper