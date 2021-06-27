Defections: Afegbua reiterates call for Secondus’ sack





National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus

By Dirisu Yakubu

Against the backdrop of recent defections from the fold of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, a former Commissioner of Information in Edo state, Prince Kassim Afegbua has again called for the sack of the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

Afegbua’s demand is not unconnected with last week’s defection of the lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial District, Peter Nwaoboshi, from the PDP to the APC, with Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle reportedly said to have perfected his defection as well.

It would be recalled that about two months ago, Afegbua petitioned the anti-graft bodies, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, accusing Secondus of financial irresponsibility amongst sundry Offences.

Afegbua had specifically accused the PDP boss of failing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper